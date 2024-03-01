Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PGNY stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

