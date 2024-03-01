Profund Advisors LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Caribou Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 1,296.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 236,020 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $4,268,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

