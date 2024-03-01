Profund Advisors LLC Sells 24,494 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,494 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 308,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Shares of EBR stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

