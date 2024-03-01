Profund Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,541,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $184.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $186.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

