Profund Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 555.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 163,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 82.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,440 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.