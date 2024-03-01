Profund Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,778 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $12,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $7,725,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

