Profund Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Inhibrx by 1,998.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

