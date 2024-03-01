Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,984 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after buying an additional 1,538,264 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 1,036,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 944,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,828.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 711,532 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 19.9 %

RNA stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

