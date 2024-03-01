Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

POWI opened at $71.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $492,990.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,553.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,329. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $35,392,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 492,905 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $39,467,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

