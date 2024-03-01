PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $11.76 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 85.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00135528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007601 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

