Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Position Reduced by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,795 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 473,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of PSTL opened at $14.30 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.45 million, a P/E ratio of 130.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 872.81%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

