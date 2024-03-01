Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Portillo’s Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of PTLO opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $27,295.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,701,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after buying an additional 178,625 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

