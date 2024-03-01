Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Buys 2,014 Shares

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,391,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $66,672.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $548,865.54.
Pono Capital Two Stock Performance
Pono Capital Two stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pono Capital Two Company Profile
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pono Capital Two
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What Dip, Nu Holdings Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Miss
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Papa John’s International Makes Dough and Stock Rises
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Zscaler Stock Price Plunges: Buy the Dip Candidate
Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.