Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Buys 2,014 Shares

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,391,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $66,672.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $548,865.54.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Pono Capital Two stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Pono Capital Two by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

