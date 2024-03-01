PodcastOne’s (PODC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PODC
PodcastOne Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of PodcastOne
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PodcastOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000.
About PodcastOne
PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PodcastOne
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.