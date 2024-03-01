PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

PodcastOne Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODC opened at $1.87 on Monday. PodcastOne has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PodcastOne during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

