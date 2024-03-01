Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) & Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Critical Analysis

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 2 3 1 0 1.83 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 66.87%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

8.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Platinum Group Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $8.45 billion 0.35 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$5.66 million ($0.06) -16.35

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Platinum Group Metals N/A -11.69% -11.20%

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

