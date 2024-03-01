Piper Sandler Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $20.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 180.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $626.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 278,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after buying an additional 1,226,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after buying an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

