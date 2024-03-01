Piper Sandler Increases Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $86.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

