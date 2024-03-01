Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 79.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,524,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.