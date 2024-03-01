Pierre Caloz Sells 9,455 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,572,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in uniQure by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 1,413,959 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 21.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

