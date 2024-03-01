Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Perficient stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Perficient by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

