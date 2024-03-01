Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 249,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 255,816 shares.The stock last traded at $13.01 and had previously closed at $13.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.