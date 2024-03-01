Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,724,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,662. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $54.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

