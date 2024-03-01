PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

