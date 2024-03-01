Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Citigroup raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.81.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$47.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The stock has a market cap of C$25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

