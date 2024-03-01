Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,161. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

