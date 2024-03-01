Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

