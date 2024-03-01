Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Director Buys C$51,060.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at C$16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$26.54. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$27.50 to C$27.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.