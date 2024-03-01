Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pampa Energía from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:PAM opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

