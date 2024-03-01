Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $325.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.89.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $310.55 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.60.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,843 shares of company stock valued at $41,984,735. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.