Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on April 15th

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $181.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 726,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,421,000 after purchasing an additional 113,570 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

