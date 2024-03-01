Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 374,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
