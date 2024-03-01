Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PPBI opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 440.00%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.