Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) by 8,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OXLCP opened at $23.49 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

