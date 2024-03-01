Owens & Minor’s (OMI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NYSE:OMI opened at $24.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $492,300. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

