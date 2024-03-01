Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $24.33 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $492,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

