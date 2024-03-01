Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $122.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

NYSE:OSK opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $83,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

