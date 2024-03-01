Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,306 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Orion Group worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Orion Group by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,644,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,305,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 364,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,864,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Stock Down 13.6 %

ORN stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.