Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.4 %

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Shares of OGN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

