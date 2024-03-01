Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.