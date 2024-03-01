Oppenheimer Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $105.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.

TMDX stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 595.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

