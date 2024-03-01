Oppenheimer Raises CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CARG opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CarGurus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

