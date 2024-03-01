Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $869.39 million, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,806 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $17,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

