Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $869.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.79%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,229,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,528,524.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Open Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 119,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,474,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

