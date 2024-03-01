ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 346.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $139,536,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $75.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

