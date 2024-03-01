Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

OPOF opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.