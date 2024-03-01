Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.66.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Trading Up 22.9 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Okta by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.