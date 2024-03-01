Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35, reports. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKTA

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.