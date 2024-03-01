Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35, reports. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.
Okta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Okta
In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Okta
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.66.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OKTA
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Okta
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Ways Ralph Lauren stock is Dressed for Success
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nvidia’s Soaring Success: Too Late to Buy?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What Dip, Nu Holdings Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.