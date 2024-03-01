OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Cormark

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.88.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGC

OceanaGold Price Performance

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.