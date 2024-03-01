O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $58.52 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

